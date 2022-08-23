×
Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie Is the Life of the Party in ‘Sugar Soaker’ Music Video

It's the latest visual off the band's just-released seventh album 'Viva Las Vengeance.'

Panic! At The Disco "Sugar Soaker"
Panic! At The Disco "Sugar Soaker" Courtesy Photo

Panic! At the Disco unveiled the music video for their new song “Sugar Soaker” on Tuesday (Aug. 23) and, well, it’s an absolute rager.

In the clip for the infectious track, Brendon Urie heads to a retro house party straight out of the ’70s. Clad in a jean jacket and retro graphic tee, the frontman wails, “Little sugar soaker/ Breakin’ my bed/ Red tail lights in the back of her head/ Such a cherry leather looker/ Drive her till I’m dead/ Little sugar soaker/ C’mon, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon, yeah!” as the alcohol flows and he freely imbibes.

As Urie makes the rounds, the party is littered with famous faces, including Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz (sporting long bleach blond locks!), Betty Who, Butch Walker, Jake Wesley Rogers, his Panic! bandmates, and Leah Adler, who reprises her role as Maggie from the visual for earlier single “Middle of a Breakup.” Eventually, the drunken revelry catches up to Urie’s character. By song’s end, he takes an accidental splash in the pool only to quickly recover and be crowned — literally — as king of the backyard bash.

“Sugar Soaker” is the latest cut off Panic! At the Disco’s newly released seventh studio album Viva Las Vengeance, which also contains singles “Don’t Let the Lights Go Out,” “Sad Clown” and the title track. Interestingly, Urie revealed in a recent interview with The Lost Angeles Times that he recorded the entire album live to an 8-track tape machine in a conscious effort to anchor the LP’s sound in the vibes of classic rock n’ roll.

Watch the music video for Panic! At the Disco’s “Sugar Soaker” below.

