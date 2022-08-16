Panic! At the Disco Gets Vulnerable on New Song ‘Don’t Let the Light Go Out’: Watch

Panic! At The Disco "Don't Let The Light Go Out"

Panic! At the Disco is back with a new single, and vulnerability is the name of the game. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Brendon Urie shared the video for “Don’t Let the Light Go Out,” the fourth single from upcoming album Viva Las Vengeance.

The first verse sees Urie — who drives a classic car in the simple black-and-white video — seemingly referencing Panic!’s 2005 hit single, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” from the then-group’s debut album, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out.

“Stare at a wall that’s told a thousand tragedies/ Holding a hand that’s loved every part of me/ A lady comes and tells me that I’ve got to leave/ Right away everybody is the enemy/ Deep breaths from the room where I watch you lie/ Any beat from your heart gets me through the night/ You’re my love, you’re my death, you’re my alibi/ Say this isn’t good-bye,” he sings on the first verse.

He emotively continued on the chorus, “Who’s gonna drive me home tonight?/ Who’s gonna argue ’till they win the fight?/ You’re the only one that knows how to operate/ My heavy machinery.”

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie hinted of the upcoming album in a statement. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Viva Las Vengeance is due Aug. 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. Watch the video for “Don’t Let the Light Go Out” below.