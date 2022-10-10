Ozzy Osbourne Ditches His Cane For Romantic Slow Dance With Sharon Osbourne At Her 70th Birthday Party

He may be rock’s prince of darkness, but underneath all that pitch black stage gear and eyeliner, Ozzy Osbourne is a big softie. The Blizzard of Ozz gladly ceded the spotlight over the weekend to help longtime manager and wife Sharon Osbourne celebrate her 70th birthday at a blow-out, Great Gatsby style party.

In one of the most touching videos from the night, Ozzy — who has been rehabbing from major surgery on his neck this summer while also battling Parkinson’s disease — approaches Sharon on the dance floor as daughter Kelly cues the band to play their song, James Arthur’s romantic “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

After the couple makes their way to the floor, Sharon gently takes Ozzy’s cane and hands it to one of their grandchildren before wrapping her arms around the rocker’s neck and swaying to the “awww” of the crowd. Sharon later shared a number of special images from the night on her Insta, where she wrote, “All my wishes in one room. My [heart emoji] is full.” Judas Priest singer Rob Halford was feeling the moment, commenting , “All you need is love, love is all you need.” Other attendees at the lavish event included Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Ozzy’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde and Korn’s Jonathan Davis.

Davis posted a pic of the metal-loving trio — dressed in their 1920’s black-tie finest — posing with the Osbournes, which prompted his Korn bandmate, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, to write, “That looks like a bad ass band photo.”

The snaps from Friday night’s party in Los Angeles included Kelly in full flapper girl gear, a smart snap of son Jack Osbourne with fiancé Aree Gearhart, a cute moment of Ozzy and Sharon holding hands, footage of a hired performer doing a contortion act inside a giant gilded champagne glass, an adorable pic of the pair’s grandchildren and a rare snap of their eldest daughter, singer Aimée Osbourne.

Osbourne recently dropped his Patient No. 9 album and the Osbourne clan will be seen in their new reality series about leaving L.A. and moving back to England, the BBC’s Home to Roost.

Check out pictures from the night below.