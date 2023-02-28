Ozzy Osbourne Says He Was Terrified When Whitney Houston Came Over to Say Hello: ‘Have I Ever Insulted Her?’

Ozzy Osbourne has met a lot of fellow famous people over the course of his global hopping half century of rocking. So you’d have to forgive him if he doesn’t always remember every single one.

Case in point: during the new episode of “Ozzy Speaks” on the metal icon’s SiriusXM channel Ozzy’s Boneyard this week, Osbourne recalled the time he ran into Whitney Houston and the late R&B legend scared him witless.

“When we were doing Dancing with the Stars [with] of the kids, in one of the breaks, Whitney [Houston] came down to sing in the break, you know, in the show,” Osbourne said of Houston’s performance of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” during the season 9 finale of the seaons, which found Ozzy and manager/wife Sharon’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, finishing in third place.

“And she came down and I saw her when she was on the prime of her things. When that woman sang, it was like something out of a… it was like mind blowing,” Ozzy recalled. “And she came and she looked tired, burnt out. She stopped in the middle of it, and I thought she was looking at me. She was. She walks towards me and I’m going… I’m trying to think… my brain’s going, ‘Have I met her? Have I ever insulted her?'”

For the life of him, Osbourne could not figure out why Houston — who died at 48 in Feb. 2012 — would be coming over to talk to him.

“No, I’m, I’m going like, ‘have I f–king met this woman? Have I pissed her off? She’s gonna come over and tell me I’m a c–t,'” he said he worried. “‘Did I say anything about her in an interview?”’ Gripped with fear, Ozzy said Houston came right up next to him and said, “good to see you,” which mystified him even more. Ozzy said he turned to Sharon after Houston had walked away and said, “‘I never knew you knew Whitney Houston,'” to his wife.

“‘You never asked,'” Sharon responded. “Well you could have f–king told me!,” Ozzy shot back.

The sit down with co-host Billy Morrison also included an update on Osbourne’s medical condition, which forced the hard-charging metal icon to share that his touring days were over. Ozzy said he’s been “working my guts out” to get back on his feet after last year’s major spinal surgery, but appeared to confirm that he’s probably done mounting major global treks. “If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?,’ I couldn’t say yes,” he said.

He did, however, clarify what he said was a false narrative in reports that he was retiring. “I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs,’ I’m f–king not dying,” he said, as Morrison promised listeners that Osbourne was not on his deathbed.

“Come on, guys. Haven’t I had it bad enough already?,” Ozzy said. “If I get okay today… if the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour,’ it would take another six months to get it together.”

Listen to Osbourne’s stories about Houston and touring below.