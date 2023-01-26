Ozzy Osbourne Is the Co-Worker From Hell in Preview of Super Bowl LVII Commercial

Imagine hanging in the office break room with the Prince of Darkness. Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne gets dressed up for work in a dress shirt, tie and an office-appropriate amount of eyeliner in the 15-second preview of his upcoming Super Bowl LVII commercial for workplace finance/HR software company Workday in which the Blizzard of Oz tries to fit in with his fellow desk jockeys.

In the clip, Ozzy plays the fresh face in the typing pool who doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the worker bees. “Who’s the new guy,” asks his cubicle mate, as the woman at the desk next to him whispers, “I don’t know, but he’s supposed to be some kind of rock star.”

Cue Ozzy spinning around in his chair looking sweetly menacing, what with his tattoos, handful of rings, long hair and raccoon eyes. “Which one of you wants a piercing?,” he asks sweetly as the guy across from him points to their co-worker. “On Sunday, February 12th, the corporate world will be rocked,” the screen reads at the end of the clip. According to Variety, the full one-minute ad from the first-time Super Bowl advertiser Workday slated to air in the third quarter will also feature Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr.

The description of the preview reads, “Where are the rock stars in your organization? Look around—they might be sitting right next to you. Join Ozzy as he gets ready to rock the corporate world on football’s biggest stage.” This year’s Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Check out the preview of Ozzy’s Super Bowl ad below.