Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out of Power Trip Music Festival

Ozzy Osbourne will no longer be performing at Power Trip Festival in Las Vegas this October.

The rocker shared a statement to Instagram on Monday (July 10), revealing why he decided to pull out of his first performance since announcing that he will no longer tour due to health reasons. “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward,” Osbourne wrote. “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a–ed.”

The statement continued, “The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.”

See Osbourne’s post here.

He was scheduled to take the stage on night two of the jam-packed rock event on Oct. 7 alongside AC/DC. Night one (Oct. 6) will feature performances by Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden, while the final night (Oct. 8) pairs Metallica with Tool. Power Trip festival will take place at Coachella Valley in Indio, Calif., with tickets available for purchase here.

In February, Osbourne shared a note to fans on social media, in which he announced that his touring days have come to an end and that his scheduled 2023 European/UK tour dates have been canceled. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really f—s me up, more than you will ever know.”

Ozzy previously revealed that while his voice is “fine,” after three operations, stem cell surgeries and other procedures to deal with a spinal injury he suffered four years ago, touring has become increasingly difficult.