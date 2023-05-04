Ozzy Osbourne Retired From Road, But Determined to Rock On, Even if He Has to ‘Get Someone to Wheel Me Out There’

Ozzy Osbourne had to make the heartbreaking decision to retire from touring early this year due to a series of health issues, effectively ending a half century of road dog raging. But in a new interview in Metal Hammer magazine conducted by two of his biggest fans — Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D — Ozzy revealed that he’s determined to keep rocking, even if it’s on four wheels.

“I mean, doing a live show is what I live for. I’ve had to cancel my [2023] European tour but I’m determined,” Ozzy told the pair. “I’ve gotta do more gigs if I have to get someone to wheel me out there. I mean, you can’t retire from this game. It’s not a job, it’s a f–king passion. I don’t know how to do anything else. The thought of sitting in my house all day… I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it f–king 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

In February, Osbourne posted a note to fans on social media, saying, “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans…” In it, he announced that his touring days have come to an end and that his rescheduled European/UK tour dates have been canceled. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really f—s me up, more than you will ever know. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city or country to country.”

Ozzy previously revealed that though his voice is “fine,” after three major operations, stem cell surgeries and other procedures to deal with a spinal injury he suffered four years ago he can no longer deal with life on the road.

It didn’t take long for his team to figure out a way for the 74-year-old metal icon to get back at it, though. His name was at the top of the list in March when the lineup for the inaugural three-night Power Trip metal festival was announced. The Goldenvoice-promoted event will take place in the Coachella Valley in Indio, CA and feature three nights of killer double bills, including Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden, AC/DC sharing the stage with Ozzy on night two and Metallica and Tool closing things out on Oct. 8.

On Instagram, the D revealed that when the magazine asked them to pick their dream interview for a special edition they of course said it had to be Ozzy. “Ozzy was my introduction to heavy metal music,” singer/guitarist Jack Black said. “I bought Blizzard of Ozz back in the early 80’s and it changed my life… once I had the flavour, once I got the taste of Ozzy, it was like getting the taste of blood on your tongue. I couldn’t shake it. Then I went back to his roots and checked out Black Sabbath… Black Sabbath invented metal.”

