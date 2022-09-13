You Can Finally Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Show Performance

Ozzy Osbourne made his return to the stage for the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game on Sept. 8, but fans at home were able to watch only about 10 seconds of his seven-minute performance before NBC’s cameras cut away. But on Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Prince of Darkness shared his set in full.

Osbourne kicked off his halftime show performance with the title track from his recently released album, Patient Number 9. “When they call your name, better run and hide/ Tell you you’re insane. you believe their lies/ I’m not getting out, no, I’m not getting out alive/ I’m not getting out, ’cause I’m patient number 9,” the rock legend sings.

Osbourne then smoothly transitioned into his 1980 debut solo single “Crazy Train” from his album Blizzard of Ozz, with the upbeat rock track garnering roaring applause form the SoFi Stadium audience. The classic track peaked at No. 9 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, where it spent a total of 21 weeks.

The rocker’s performance comes after a string of health issues throughout the years. Osbourne had staph infection in 2018, learned of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2019, had a pneumonia battle that was followed by a fall at home in 2020, in addition to a major neck surgery in June, and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis this year, but let it be known in a recent interview with Kerrang! that he was more than determined to get back onstage ahead of his NFL performance.

“I am going to put 110 percent into getting myself out there. Time is my most valuable asset now. I’m 73. I don’t think that I’ll be here in another 25 years,” Ozzy told the rock magazine. “I’ve got a goal: The goal is to get back onstage. I had my last surgery in June, I can’t have any more. So whatever I make of it is entirely up to me now. Even if I manage one show, then fall over, [I’ll have done it]. But I know that I’m going to carry on. I know I can beat it. I know that I can get back onstage. It’s just that I’ve got to get off my butt and go for it.”

Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s full halftime show performance below.