Ozzy Osbourne is ‘Doing Well’ After Neck Surgery

Sharon Osbourne thanked fans for well-wishes on Tuesday (June 14) following what she earlier said was a “very major operation” husband Ozzy Osbourne underwent on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!,” Sharon wrote in an Instagram Story.

“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him,” she added along with prayer hands. Last week on the UK chatter The Talk, Sharon told the panel that she was flying back to Los Angeles to be with Ozzy for what she said was a “very major operation” that will “determine the rest of his life.”

Ozzy reportedly told Classic Rock magazine in May that he was awaiting surgery on his neck and that he “can’t walk properly these days… I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Gossip site Page Six reported that Osbourne was wheeled out of a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after the “grueling” surgery to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back,” with pictures showing the singer — wearing a soft neck brace — standing up and getting into a black Range Rover under his own power as Sharon stood by his side.

Though Sharon did not reveal any additional details about the nature of the procedure the 73-year-old metal legend would be undergoing, the surgery was the latest health emergency to strike the rock icon. In 2018 he had hand surgery that he said at the time was part of a treatment plan to deal with a potentially deadly staph infection. The next year, he was hospitalized due to complications from a severe upper-respiratory infection.

Then, in Jan. 2020, he thanked fans for their well-wishes after he revealed that he was suffering from a type of Parkinson’s disease while also describing a horrible fall at home that re-aggravated an old neck and shoulder injury from a 2003 ATV accident that dislodged metal rods surgically implanted in his body after the accident, resulting in 15 screws being placed in his spine.

That painful injury kept him sidelined for much of 2019. The various ailments resulted in Osbourne repeatedly pushing back and rescheduling the dates on his No More Tours 2 outing; the current plan calls for him to hit the road again for the European leg of the tour in early 2023.