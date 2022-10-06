Of Course the Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Features Bullet Lipstick, a Coffin Palette and Bark at Moon Highlighter

Ozzy Osbourne has long known his way around just the right shade of spooky eyeliner and nail polish. But now he’s sharing his beauty regimen with the rest of us courtesy of his new Ozzy Osbourne Collection. The 21-piece set, of course, features a 14-shade “Ozzy Bat Palette” shaped like a winged creature of the night and another one in a coffin-shaped case, with shades inspired by some of Ozzy’s most beloved songs, including “Zombie Stomp,” “Crazy Train” and “Iron Man.”

There is also a “Bark at the Moon” highlighter set, a gothic hand-held mirror with a baroque design featuring a black rose and Ozzy’s name on the back and the “Ozzy Bullet” lip stick in a midnight black sheath with a bat imprint on the stick itself; you can check out all the products here.

The set from Rock and Roll Beauty and licensing agent Global Merchandising also features candles that conjure dark rock spirits, including “Midnight Woods” (a mix of lavender and zesty citrus balanced with warm iris and fragrant cedar wood, dark plum, peppered teak and tonka-infused amber), “Mulled Cider” (a “spicy mix of simmering apple and zesty citrus, sweetened with hints of brown sugar”) and “Fireside” (described as a “smokey cocktail of warm, earthy tones that meld with precious woods and myrrh, softened with tropical hints of coconut and sweet jasmine.”)

You can carry all your loot in the skull cosmetic bag, covered in golden skulls, the perfect size for your Ozzy Bullet Liquid Lip, brush set inside a skull cylinder or Ozzy body tattoos. Osbourne recently landed his first No. 1 album on Billboard’s top album sales chart with his Patient No. 9 album.

Check out a promo video for the collection below.