Olivia Rodrigo Honors Carly Simon at Rock Hall, Sings ‘You’re So Vain’

On Saturday night (Nov. 5), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class that included singer-songwriter great Carly Simon. Following an induction and performance from Sara Bareilles, Olivia Rodrigo made an appearance to deliver a theatrical and passionate take on Simon’s hit “You’re So Vain.”

In the video montage honoring Simon (who was unable to attend the ceremony), Taylor Swift even called “Vain” “the best song that’s ever been written… that is the best way anyone has addressed a breakup, it’s amazing.”

Wearing stockings and a gray dress, Rodrigo skipped on stage during the sing-songy chorus, giving a performance so convincing it was as if she had written the 50-year-old song herself.

“You’re So Vain” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It’s Simon’s only No. 1 on the tally. Bareilles performed “Nobody Does It Better,” which hit No. 2 on the Hot 100.

The 2022 ceremony is the first time in the Hall’s 37-year history that six female acts — Benatar, Parton, Simon, Cotten, Robinson and Annie Lennox (as part of Eurythmics) — were inducted in one class.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place this year in Los Angeles, will air Nov. 19 on HBO.