Watch Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray Turn This Katy Perry Hit Into a Folky Duet

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray threw it back to Katy Perry‘s Teenage Dream bop “The One That Got Away” with a new onstage cover.

On April 7, during Rodrigo’s stop at Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on her sold-out Sour Tour, Gray joined her to cover the song and turn it into a harmony-rich duet.

“We’re so happy we can be together today!” Rodrigo told the audience after the “Maniac” singer came onstage. “If you know me and Conan, you know that our favorite thing to do is get in the car and play music and sing along, so we thought we’d sing one of those songs for you guys.”

The singers took a seat side-by-side as Gray introduced the song: “Olivia and I’s favorite song to sing is a song called ‘The One That Got Away’ by Katy Perry,” he said, which elicited enthusiastic screams and cheers from the crowd. He continued: “We’ve sung this song on her bedroom floor many times, so we thought we would sing it for you guys today.”

The pop-star best friends performed the song, accompanied by Gray’s acoustic guitar playing. Fans sang along loudly to every word of the stripped-down cover.

The pair met up as their respective tours coincided — Gray is currently on his own headlining world tour and performed at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theater that same night. They also spent their time together re-creating an iconic Twilight scene in a hilarious viral TikTok, which was posted to Gray’s account and now has more than 17 million views.

Perry’s “The One That Got Away” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012 as the sixth single from her blockbuster 2010 album Teenage Dream.

Check out part of Rodrigo and Gray’s performance below.