Oasis Releasing 25th Anniversary Collector’s Editions of ‘Be Here Now’

Oasis‘ Be Here Now will get the anniversary treatment on August 19, when Big Brother Recordings drops a series of limited-edition formats of the beloved band’s third studio album. The remastered version of the record originally released on August 21, 1997 will come in several new formats, including a silver-colored double heavyweight LP, a double picture disc and cassette, all available exclusively from the band’s online store.
The group — led by battling brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher — also released a new lyric video for the the album’s lead single “D’You Know What I Mean? (NG’s 2016 Rethink)” on Wednesday (July 13), which mixes vintage footage with new collage-like animation. According to a release, additional lyric videos and “original Oasis content” from the era will be available throughout the upcoming #BeHereNow25 campaign; details available here.
Produced by guitarist/songwriter Noel Gallagher and Owen Morris and recorded at Abbey Road Studios, as well as Ridge Farm, Air, Master Rock and Orinoco Studios, the album featured Oasis’ third No. 1 single (“D’You Know”), as well as a slew of equally multi-layered, sprawling tracks such as “Magic Pie,” the 9-minute “All Around the World,” “It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!),” “Fade In-Out” and “Stand By Me,” one of the band’s most-streamed songs ever.
They also dropped a minute-long trailer for the collection, touting the original’s accomplishments, which include: No. 1 in 15 countries, the most album sales in the first 7 days of release in UK official chart history and over 8 million in sales globally.
Check out a trailer and track listings for the Be Here Now anniversary editions and the new “D’You Know What I Mean?” lyric video below.