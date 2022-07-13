Oasis Releasing 25th Anniversary Collector’s Editions of ‘Be Here Now’

Oasis‘ Be Here Now will get the anniversary treatment on August 19, when Big Brother Recordings drops a series of limited-edition formats of the beloved band’s third studio album. The remastered version of the record originally released on August 21, 1997 will come in several new formats, including a silver-colored double heavyweight LP, a double picture disc and cassette, all available exclusively from the band’s online store.

The group — led by battling brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher — also released a new lyric video for the the album’s lead single “D’You Know What I Mean? (NG’s 2016 Rethink)” on Wednesday (July 13), which mixes vintage footage with new collage-like animation. According to a release, additional lyric videos and “original Oasis content” from the era will be available throughout the upcoming #BeHereNow25 campaign; details available here.

Produced by guitarist/songwriter Noel Gallagher and Owen Morris and recorded at Abbey Road Studios, as well as Ridge Farm, Air, Master Rock and Orinoco Studios, the album featured Oasis’ third No. 1 single (“D’You Know”), as well as a slew of equally multi-layered, sprawling tracks such as “Magic Pie,” the 9-minute “All Around the World,” “It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!),” “Fade In-Out” and “Stand By Me,” one of the band’s most-streamed songs ever.

They also dropped a minute-long trailer for the collection, touting the original’s accomplishments, which include: No. 1 in 15 countries, the most album sales in the first 7 days of release in UK official chart history and over 8 million in sales globally.

Check out a trailer and track listings for the Be Here Now anniversary editions and the new “D’You Know What I Mean?” lyric video below.

Oasis – Be Here Now (25th Anniversary) Tracklist:

A1. “D’You Know What I Mean?” (Remastered)

A2. “My Big Mouth” (Remastered)

A3. “Magic Pie” (Remastered)

B1. “Stand By Me” (Remastered)

B2. “I Hope, I Think, I Know” (Remastered)

B3. “The Girl In The Dirty Shirt” (Remastered)

C1. “Fade In-Out” (Remastered)

C2. “Don’t Go Away” (Remastered)

C3. “Be Here Now” (Remastered)

D1. “All Around The World” (Remastered)

D2. “It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!)” (Remastered)

D3. “All Around The World” (Reprise) (Remastered)