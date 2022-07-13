×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Oasis Releasing 25th Anniversary Collector’s Editions of ‘Be Here Now’

The album was originally released on August 21, 1997.

Oasis
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, performing with Oasis on Channel 4's live music TV show 'The White Room' on January 26, 1996. Des Willie/Redferns/GI

OasisBe Here Now will get the anniversary treatment on August 19, when Big Brother Recordings drops a series of limited-edition formats of the beloved band’s third studio album. The remastered version of the record originally released on August 21, 1997 will come in several new formats, including a silver-colored double heavyweight LP, a double picture disc and cassette, all available exclusively from the band’s online store.

Explore

Explore

Oasis

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The group — led by battling brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher — also released a new lyric video for the the album’s lead single “D’You Know What I Mean? (NG’s 2016 Rethink)” on Wednesday (July 13), which mixes vintage footage with new collage-like animation. According to a release, additional lyric videos and “original Oasis content” from the era will be available throughout the upcoming #BeHereNow25 campaign; details available here.

Related

YUNGBLUD

Yungblud Cancels Trio of Fall North American Shows Due to 'Unforeseen Consequences'

Produced by guitarist/songwriter Noel Gallagher and Owen Morris and recorded at Abbey Road Studios, as well as Ridge Farm, Air, Master Rock and Orinoco Studios, the album featured Oasis’ third No. 1 single (“D’You Know”), as well as a slew of equally multi-layered, sprawling tracks such as “Magic Pie,” the 9-minute “All Around the World,” “It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!),” “Fade In-Out” and “Stand By Me,” one of the band’s most-streamed songs ever.

They also dropped a minute-long trailer for the collection, touting the original’s accomplishments, which include: No. 1 in 15 countries, the most album sales in the first 7 days of release in UK official chart history and over 8 million in sales globally.

Check out a trailer and track listings for the Be Here Now anniversary editions and the new “D’You Know What I Mean?” lyric video below.

Oasis – Be Here Now (25th Anniversary) Tracklist:
A1. “D’You Know What I Mean?” (Remastered)
A2. “My Big Mouth” (Remastered)
A3. “Magic Pie” (Remastered)
B1. “Stand By Me” (Remastered)
B2. “I Hope, I Think, I Know” (Remastered)
B3. “The Girl In The Dirty Shirt” (Remastered)
C1. “Fade In-Out” (Remastered)
C2. “Don’t Go Away” (Remastered)
C3. “Be Here Now” (Remastered)
D1. “All Around The World” (Remastered)
D2. “It’s Gettin’ Better (Man!!)” (Remastered)
D3. “All Around The World” (Reprise) (Remastered)
Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad