Noel Gallagher Had Some Predictably NSFW Thoughts on Matty Healy’s Oasis Reunion Wishes

When there are absolutely zero f’s left to give, somehow Noel Gallagher always finds a way to give one less f. A prime example is a new interview in Spin about Gallagher’s latest album with his band the High Flying Birds, Council Skies, that veered into a very on-brand takedown of the latest calls for an Oasis reunion.

When the interviewer asked Gallagher, 55, if he’d heard about the Feb. interview in which The 1975 singer Matty Healy said Noel and his estranged brother Oasis singer Liam Gallagher owe it to their fans to get over their squabbles and reunite, well, Noel got went supersonic on Taylor Swift’s reported current boyfriend.

“Oh, that f–king slack-jawed f–kwit. What did he say?” Noel asked when the subject came up. To wit, the interviewer quoted Healy saying, “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

Noel’s response was as barbed as you’d expect. “He would never be able to imagine it. He needs to go over how s–t his band is and split up,” Gallagher said. Sounds like yet another hard no from the man who penned “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

And, Healy being Healy, back in Feb. he also had much more to say about his dreams of a comeback from the sibling group that split in 2009 and who’ve spent the past decade-plus endlessly sniping at each other while pursuing their solo careers.

“I can deal with them dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s, but acting like they’re in their 20s — they need to grow up,” Healy said at the time. “They’re sat around in Little Venice and Little Highgate, crying because they’re in an argument with their brother. Grow up; headline Glastonbury. There is not one person going to a High Flying Birds gig, or a Liam Gallagher gig, that wouldn’t rather be at an Oasis gig. Do me a favor: Get back together; stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today.”

In good news for Oasis fans not named Matty or Healy, Noel said he’s still planning to play some Oasis songs on the Birds’ upcoming North American tour, which kicks off on June 2 in Seattle. “I’m digging out some old songs this time, and they do sound good. So yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

As for that AI Oasis album that dropped earlier this year, yeah, you can imagine Noel’s thoughts. “F–king embarrassing. I just think people clearly have too much time and money on their hands if they’re f–king around with that for a laugh,” he said of the one-off from British band Breezer, who wrote an Oasis sound-alike album during lockdown that features their playing and an AI voice that mimics Liam’s classic vocals. “I mean, who wants to f–king hear Ringo Starr singing ‘She’s Electric’ and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger?’,” Noel huffed. “Life’s too short for that s–t.”

For the record, in predictable contrarian Gallagher fashion, Liam dubbed the AISIS album “mad as f—k,” bragging that “I sound mega.”