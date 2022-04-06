Nine Inch Nails to Replace Foo Fighters on 2022 Boston Calling Lineup

Nine Inch Nails are headed to Boston. On Wednesday (April 6), Boston Calling organizers announced that the rock band will be headlining the first night of the 2022 festival, which take place during Memorial Day weekend on May 27-29. They’re replacing previously announced headliners Foo Fighters, who canceled their upcoming tour and festival dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25.

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and co. will join a line-up that includes fellow headliners The Strokes and Metallica, as well as Weezer, Haim, Glass Animals, Run The Jewels, Avril Lavigne, Orville Peck and more.

The Boston Calling performance, which takes place on Friday, May 27, will also mark Nine Inch Nails’ first return to touring since their 2018 Cold and Black and Infinite Tour across North America in support of their ninth studio album, Bad Witch.

That’s hardly to say Reznor and Ross have been resting on their laurels in the meantime, however. The industrial rockers released two more studio albums in 2020 — Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts — and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with former and current members of their live touring band.

The duo also executive produced Halsey‘s 2021 studio effort If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power;, won an Emmy Award in 2019 for scoring HBO’s Watchmen and most recently took home their second career Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy for their work on Pixar’s Soul with Jon Batiste.

This fall, Nine Inch Nails will also headline Louder Than Life 2022 alongside the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot and KISS in the wake of their own limited run of tour dates across the U.S., including stops at Shaky Knees, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the inaugural stateside version of Primavera Sound in Los Angeles.

See the announcement — and the day-by-day lineup — below.