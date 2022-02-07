Nine Inch Nails Announce Limited Run of 2022 Tour Dates

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs live during the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2018 on August 11, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea.

Nine Inch Nails announced Monday (Feb. 7) that they’re headed out on the road this year for a handful of headlining dates.

The industrial rock band began by revealing a one-night-only event at Cleveland’s Blossom Music Center on Sept. 24 with special guests Ministry and Nitzer Ebb, only to follow it up in a separate post with 10 more dates that proceed the Cleveland show.

“Nine Inch Nails will be playing a limited number of shows in the US this spring and fall. Tickets on sale to the public Friday, February 11 at 10am local time,” they wrote alongside the full announcement.

NIN’s tour kicks off April 28 at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, N.C. The run of dates also includes appearances at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees festival and the inaugural Primavera Sounds Los Angeles, as well as back-to-back nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Last year, the rockers were supposed to play a pair of shows in Cleveland with Pixies to commemorate their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but the performances were scrapped due to a COVID surge around the U.S. at the time.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been quite busy outside NIN in recent months. They produced Halsey’s fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was released in August and is nominated for best alternative music album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. And just last month, an expanded version of the LP dropped featuring two new bonus tracks.

Check out Nine Inch Nails’ announcement and full list of below.