Nikki Sixx Says ‘This Isn’t a Final Tour’ For Motley Crue… See You in 2031!

If Nikki Sixx is still thumping out “Girl, Girls, Girls” at 73, “Kickstart My Heart” might take on a whole new meaning. In a recently resurfaced video from an interview with Brazil’s A Rádio Rock from December (according to Blabbermouth) the 64-year-0old Mötley Crüe bassist said he could imagine a scenario where the Crüe celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2031.
Describing drummer Tommy Lee’s 60th birthday party in Mexico a few months earlier — where the guys, their wives and some friends chilled out without talking business at all — Sixx said there was talk of keeping the train rolling a bit longer.
“Me and Tommy and [singer] Vince [Neil] had this conversation. I said, I go,’ What are you guys doing for the next eight years?,'” he said he asked them. “And everybody’s laughing: ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Why don’t we just keep going? Let’s just take it to 50.” The group was formed in 1981 and 2031 will mark their half-century anniversary.
Sixx then put a finer point on it. “So this isn’t a final tour,” he said. “What does that look like? I have no idea. I’m just telling you, you have the band saying, ‘We’re having a blast. Why stop?'”
Keep in mind, back in 2014, the Crüe signed a Cessation of Touring agreement and swore that their final show would be a Dec. 2015 gig at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. But just a few years later it seemed like they’d pulled the plug too early and after a few pandemic delays, they hit the road last year with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett for the wildly successful The Stadium Tour, which earned a cool $173.5 million. They are currently on a world tour with Leppard slated to run through July, followed by North American stadium dates through mid-August.
All the original members will be in their 70s if they keep on rocking into 2031 — except for newly recruited guitarist John 5, who will be a spritely 61; recently departed guitarist Mick Mars, who left the band last year due to decadeslong, painful battle against a spinal condition, would be 80 at that point.
