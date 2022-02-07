Nikki Sixx Punches Back At Pearl Jam After Eddie Vedder’s Motley Crue Diss: ‘One of the Most Boring Bands’

No good diss goes unpunished. After Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder recently opened up to the New York Times Sunday magazine about how much he hated 1980s hair metal, one of the most legendary purveyors of the Aqua Net and eyeliner set punched back just as hard at the grunge icon’s sound.

“Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue,” Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx tweeted on Saturday. “Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?” In a subsequent reply to a fan who joked that a friend is about to have a baby and they planned to recommend PJ’s music to “put the baby to sleep hahahaha,” Sixx added, “or just sing to the baby with marbles in your mouth… very zen.”

When another commenter called Sixx to the carpet and called him a “loser” who has “at most 3 mid songs at best,” Sixx sniped, “You’ll be fine. Remember there were zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans…..Go find them. You will know them by the bored look on their face.

The whole imbroglio kicked off when Vedder sat down with the Times‘ David Marchese for the magazine’s “Talk” feature, which focused on Eddie’s solo album (Earthling), who he thinks his audience is what, if any, ripples remain from the Generation X alt-culture explosion of the 1990s.

In his answer, Vedder ended up taking a shot at the Crüe by describing accidentally seeing some hair metal bands while working at a San Diego rock club loading in gear. “I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised,” Vedder said.

“‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: [expletive] you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous,” he added, noting that Guns N’ Roses arrived in the late 1980s and “thank God, at least had some teeth. On Sunday (Feb. 6) Vedder had the last laugh by posting footage of a massive crowd bouncing and shouting the lyrics to “Given to Fly” and the winky message “we [heart] our bored fans.”

See Sixx’s tweet below.

