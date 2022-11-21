Nandi Bushell Enlists Younger Brother for Thrashing ‘Killing In the Name’ Rage Cover: Watch

Nandi Bushell is ready to rage — this time, with the help of her little brother on the drumkit. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the multi-instrumentalist sensation took to Twitter and Instagram to post an instrumental cover of Rage Against the Machine‘s popular protest song, 1992’s “Killing In the Name.”

“A family that Rages together, stays together! I love jamming with my brother Thomas,” Bushell shared on the social media platforms. “I am teaching him about all the greatest #rock and #metal #bands. @RATM is one of the bands at the top of my list! #ratm. Hey @tommorello and @bradwilk you guys are awesome! Thomas is really getting good!”

With assistance from Thomas on drums, Nandi led the guitar portion of the track, kicking it off with the song’s ominous intro guitar riffs before expertly hitting Morello’s crunchy notes with skilled precision.

“Killing In the Name” was released as the lead single from Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled Nov. 1992 debut album. The lyrics of the track were inspired by the police brutality suffered by Rodney King and the Los Angeles race riots in 1992 that occurred as a result.

Despite the track’s early 1990s release, “Killing In the Name” did not appear on the Billboard charts until the 2010s — the politically charged track first hit the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart in 2011, but peaked at No. 3 on June 20, 2020, during the thick of the George Floyd protests against police brutality.

Watch Nandi and her brother Thomas cover “Killing In the Name” below.