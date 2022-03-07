×
My Chemical Romance Cancels Shows in Ukraine & Russia

My Chemical Romance has joined the growing list of artists who are canceling shows in Russia and Ukraine amid the growing tension between the countries.

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs with DJ Deadmau5 onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 22, 2012 in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/GI for Clear Channel

With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June, 2022.  We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon,” the group wrote via Instagram on Monday (Mar. 7).

My Chemical Romance

MCR’s cancellation of the shows come after several musicians have nixing tour dates and festival appearances due to Russian President Vladimir Purtin conducting what he called a “special military operation” after months of buildup at the Ukrainian border, before devolving into full fledged attacks on the country and its capital of Kyiv.

Despite diplomatic efforts and sanctions to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, Putin issued a chilling warning to anyone seeking to intervene. “To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,” he said. “All the relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”
