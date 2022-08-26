Muse’s ‘Will of the People’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

With Will of The People, Muse goes nine albums-deep in a career that had muscles from day one.

The trio of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme typically approaches music (and the performance of it) with the mindset that it should blow your hair back — if not entirely off.

It’s an attitude that has worked convincingly, yielding Grammy and Brit Awards, No. 1 records, and placing Muse among the world’s stadium-filling elite.

Will of the People dropped at midnight. Entirely self-produced by the British band, it carries the previously-released cuts “Won’t Stand Down,” “Compliance,” “Kill Or Be Killed,” the title track and “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween,” which comes to life with a music video referencing all the horror films that kept you awake as a kid.

Never the type to repeat a trick, Muse’s Will of The People is a trailblazer in the Web3 space. An NFT version of the album will be eligible for inclusion in the U.K. and Australian charts, through a partnership with digital platform Serenade.

Will of The People is the followup to 2018’s Simulation Theory, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K., for the band’s sixth leader in their homeland. Four Muse albums have impacted the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2015’s Drones going all the way to No. 1.

Stream Will of The People below.