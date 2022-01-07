Muse Teases New Single ‘Won’t Stand Down’ With Haunting Cover Art

Muse is gearing up to release a brand new single to kick off the new year. On Friday (Jan. 7), the English rock band shared the official cover art and release date for their forthcoming track, titled “Won’t Stand Down,” to their social media pages.

The haunting image features a floating figure in a black cape, face hidden by a white mask with markings. Below the figure are 10 faceless disciples, all in hooded black capes. “WON’T STAND DOWN. Our new single, released next week on Thursday January 13th,” the group shared via social media, along with links to pre-save the single on Spotify, Apple and Deezer.

A snippet of the track was teased during an Instagram Live on Muse’s account, with singer Matt Bellamy playing a verse from the song while driving in a car. “Won’t stand down, I’m growing stronger/ Won’t stand down, I’m owned no longer/ Won’t stand down, you’ve used me for too long / For too long,” he sings on the track, which later features him screaming during an instrumental break.

In a May 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Bellamy told the publication that the pandemic had allowed him not only more time with his family, but also an opportunity to focus on music (including his solo song at the time, “Tomorrow’s World”). “We’re planning on getting together, ideally in the place we all came together, Devon in Southwest England, and sort of get back to our original ways,” he said at the time. “And even get back to the way we originally used to make music by meeting a couple of times a week to rehearse. The idea was to do that in 2021.”

But there’s potentially more for this year. He teased to RS: “If that goes well, get an album or a bunch of songs together and potentially hit the road again in 2022.”

Muse has yet to give a formal album announcement; their previous record, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018. The album peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and spent a total of six weeks on the chart.

See the album covert art for “We Won’t Stand Down” and hear the song’s first snippet below.

