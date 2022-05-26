Muse Replaces Foo Fighters on Aftershock 2022 Lineup

Danny Wimmer Presents revealed on Thursday (May 26) that Muse will be replacing Foo Fighters as the Sunday headliner for Aftershock.

The Grammy Award winning band will be joining fellow headliners Slipknot, KISS and My Chemical Romance. The lineup of rock heavyweights also includes Papa Roach, Judas Priest, Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Bring Me the Horizon, Lamb of God, Evanescence, A Day to Remember and Stone Temple Pilots.

“It’s been too long and we can’t wait to come back to Northern California and headline Aftershock on Sunday, October 9 in Sacramento,” said Muse frontman Matt Bellamy in a press statement.

Aftershock will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, Calif., from October 6 to 9, 2022. Aftershock will expand to four full days in 2022 after expanding to three and a half days in 2021. Producers aim to top 2021’s record-setting sellout of 145,000 attendees. Tickets are still available to purchase here.

The Sunday headliners were originally scheduled to be the Foo Fighters, but the band will no longer be performing at the festival following the untimely death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. He died unexpectedly in March at age 50 after he was found dead in his Bogotá, Colombia, hotel room, according to local news reports.

His death was announced via a social media statement from the band’s accounts on March 25, with no immediate cause of death given. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”