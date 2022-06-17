Motley Crue Team With Machine Gun Kelly for Live Debut of ‘The Dirt (Est. 1981)’ at Stadium Tour Kickoff

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett finally kicked off their North American stadium tour on Thursday night (June 16) in Atlanta after twice postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was full of surprises, including a cameo from Machine Gun Kelly, who joined Vince Neil and the gang for the live debut of their 2019 collaboration, “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” from the band’s The Dirt biopic.

It marked the first time MGK — who memorably nailed his take on Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the film — had taken the stage with the band to play the song. Colson came with the goods for the set, rocking a diamond mesh tank top and black leather pants with black boots as the band ripped through the song at Truist Park stadium while the rapper-turned-emo-rocker’s fianceé, actress Megan Fox, looked on.

There was excitement and some unexpected drama at the show, thanks to the always excitable Lee, who revealed to fans that he was playing despite doctor’s orders to stand down due to a painful injury. “We did it! You did it, we did it, we’re f—ing here! Two and a half years? F—in’ A!” Lee told the crowd. “Okay, anyway, what I’ve got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I f—in’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four f—in’ ribs right here… I wish I had a f—in’ badass story like me and Connor McGregor f—in’ scrapping out in some f—in’ bar or something, but I don’t.”

Five songs into their set, Tommy told the crowd that session drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper), would be stepping in to help the Crüe get through the rest of the set. Lee made it back on stage later in the set for a run through the signature metal ballad “Home Sweet Home.”

Watch some video from the tour kick-off below.