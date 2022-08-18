Man Injured After Fall From Stadium Upper Level During Motley Crue Show: Report

A fan at Tuesday night’s (Aug. 16) Stadium Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium was reportedly injured in a fall during Mötley Crüe‘s headlining set when he fell from the upper level. According to the Indianapolis Star, a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that “an intoxicated male stumbled over the railing at Lucas Oil Stadium and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition” around 10 p.m. Tuesday, 30 minutes after the Crüe took the stage as part of the massive summer outing also featuring Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

On Wednesday, IMPD public information officer Samone Burris said the man was “awake and breathing” when police reached during the concert. Burris added that the unnamed man was “extremely intoxicated and leaned over the railing, at which point he fell.” The IMPD is investigating the incident and Burris said no further information was available at press time; a spokesperson for IMPD had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment at press time.

“The person was assessed by on-site paramedics and transported by ambulance to an area hospital,” according to a statement from a Lucas Oil Stadium spokesperson. “Although we do not know the extent of the person’s injuries, the individual appeared to be communicating with paramedics on site prior to leaving the stadium. At this time we do not believe other guests or employees in the stadium were involved in the incident.”

Spokeswoman Monica Whitfield Brase said that the stadium and its contractors,”work tirelessly to maintain the highest safety standards and best practices with regard to the physical structure and operations of the stadium.” She added that all employees and volunteers with the venue’s food service provider are trained on food and alcohol service standards. A spokesperson for tour promoter Live Nation could not be reached for additional comment at press time.

The next date on The Stadium Tour is slated for Friday night (Aug. 19) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.