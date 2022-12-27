Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Jeremiah Green, drummer for rock band Modest Mouse, has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The 45-year-old’s mother Carol Namatame took to Facebook on Christmas (Dec. 25) to share the news, without specifying the type of cancer her son has. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” she wrote alongside photos of the rocker.

Radio host Marco Collins also shared a bit more information on Facebook, noting that due to chemotherapy treatments, Green pulled out of the band’s recently wrapped tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore album, The Lonesome Crowded West. “Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!),” Collins added. “Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!”

Modest Mouse is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza South America music festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil in March 2023, though it is unclear if Green will take part in the shows. Green helped form the popular rock band in Seattle, Washington, back in 1992. He has played on every one of the band’s albums, except for Good News for People Who Love Bad News, which was released in 2004. The star took a break from the band from 2003 to 2004.

Modest Mouse’s most recent album, The Golden Casket, was released in 2021.