Mick Jagger Tests Positive for COVID-19, The Rolling Stones Postpone Amsterdam Tour Date

The Rolling Stones have canceled their scheduled performance on Monday night (June 13) at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement shared by the band on Instagram, Jagger took a test “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.” The statement did not give any further information on the health status of the other band members.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement continued. “The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

In celebration of their sixth decade of rocking, the band recently embarked on their summer 2022 European “Sixty” tour, which kicked off at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain on June 1 and is currently scheduled to run through late July, with gigs in Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, London, Vienna and Paris. The tour is slated to wrap up with a July 31 show at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The tour marks the band’s first shows in their native UK since the death of beloved drummer Charlie Watts last summer, with replacement Steve Jordan on hand in his stead. The Euro swing comes on the heels of the Stones’ highest-grossing US “No Filter” stadium tour, which featured sales of more than half a million tickets in the fall of 2021.

