Mick Jagger Thinks These Two Musicians Are Bringing ‘Life’ to Rock Music Today

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in support of their No Filter Tour at Ford Field" on Nov. 15, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared his thoughts about the state of rock music today, specifically, who he believes is breathing life into the genre.

During a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, the rock veteran opened up about the state of rock ‘n’ roll. “In rock music, you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around,” he said, according to The Independent. “Now there are a few.”

His picks for the younger artists who rejuvenating the genre? “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly,” Jagger shared. “That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock ‘n’ roll.”

The 78-year-old singer also touched on The Rolling Stones’ upcoming 60th anniversary tour, reassuring fans that he is not planning on it being their last time hitting the road. “I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour,” he shared. “I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it. I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”

Later on in the interview, Jagger spoke about the decision to cut “Brown Sugar” from the band’s setlist last year. The song has been the subject of controversy, as it references slavery, among other things.

“The early days were the days of shock and awe, things can’t stay like that forever,” he said during the interview. “When you start out, I mean popular music is always in need of shaking up. We were quite good at that.”

Jagger went on to admit that the Stones “provoked a lot of people” back in the day. “I thought a lot of it was super overreaction, but it became a bit of a cliché,” he added, but noted that the controversy did help the group. “We got noticed.”