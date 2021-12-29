MGK Was a Clue on ‘Jeopardy!’ — What Is, ‘Nobody Knows the Answer?’

Machine Gun Kelly has had hit singles, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, headlined at festivals and starred in a series of TV shows and movies over the past decade. But when the foreshortened version of Colson Baker’s instantly recognizable stage name popped up on Jeopardy! on Monday night (Dec. 27), it was nothing but crickets for the three contestants.

The $800 clue was: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.” Now you might understand if the three contestants were confused, since in addition to Machine Gun Kelly and MGK, the rapper/pop-punker has recently attempted a rebrand for his acting career by using his birth name.

It should have been fairly easy, since the clue came with a close-up of MGK’s face. But when the trio came up with zero, host Ken Jennings quipped, “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.”

Things were a bit different when high-volume Dayton, Ohio, indie rockers Guided By Voices were also a clue on the Monday’s show in the “Musical 3 INITIALers” category — “GBV can only be this indie band led by former Ohio schoolteacher Robert Pollard” — which also included ELO, BTO and ONJ (Olivia Newton-John).

This time, however, champ Amy Schneider nailed it. The legendarily productive band wasted no time capitalizing on their TV game show fame with an instant merch drop featuring the question and answer. For the record, as of Tuesday, Schneider was the top-earning female contestant in the show’s history, with winnings of $768,000 over her 20-game run.

Check out a fan grab of the viral moments, the T-shirt and some reactions below.

Me if I went on Jeopardy and all of the questions were about Machine Gun Kelly 😌 pic.twitter.com/jiry4ROMeM — lyla 🦇🖤🧷 (@lyla19xx) December 28, 2021

No one knowing Machine Gun Kelly made my day. 😭😭😭 #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/zLyByyU0Cf — Boosted Baddie🇹🇹 (@bkbusy718) December 28, 2021

Not even 👑 Amy could answer the MGK clue correctly #jeopardy — Jay Dee (@JayAreDeez) December 28, 2021

What is Guided By Voices?

Limited time preorder offer! Order soon. Shirts will ship the week of January 10. https://t.co/wOvlgnfLF6 pic.twitter.com/54QyWxdgPu — Guided By Voices (@_GuidedByVoices) December 28, 2021