MGK Was a Clue on ‘Jeopardy!’ — What Is, ‘Nobody Knows the Answer?’

But when GBV came up in the same category, champ Amy Schneider nailed it.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jason Kempin/GI

Machine Gun Kelly has had hit singles, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, headlined at festivals and starred in a series of TV shows and movies over the past decade. But when the foreshortened version of Colson Baker’s instantly recognizable stage name popped up on Jeopardy! on Monday night (Dec. 27), it was nothing but crickets for the three contestants.

The $800 clue was: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.” Now you might understand if the three contestants were confused, since in addition to Machine Gun Kelly and MGK, the rapper/pop-punker has recently attempted a rebrand for his acting career by using his birth name.

It should have been fairly easy, since the clue came with a close-up of MGK’s face. But when the trio came up with zero, host Ken Jennings quipped, “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.”

Things were a bit different when high-volume Dayton, Ohio, indie rockers Guided By Voices were also a clue on the Monday’s show in the “Musical 3 INITIALers” category — “GBV can only be this indie band led by former Ohio schoolteacher Robert Pollard” — which also included ELO, BTO and ONJ (Olivia Newton-John).

This time, however, champ Amy Schneider nailed it. The legendarily productive band wasted no time capitalizing on their TV game show fame with an instant merch drop featuring the question and answer. For the record, as of Tuesday, Schneider was the top-earning female contestant in the show’s history, with winnings of $768,000 over her 20-game run.

Check out a fan grab of the viral moments, the T-shirt and some reactions below.

