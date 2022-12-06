Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Cons Tied to New Album: ‘These Are Scams’

Metallica warned fans on Monday (Dec. 5) that crypto scammers are trying to capitalize on the exciting news of their new album single and tour by posting fake giveaway offers. “In the wake of last week’s exciting news of our new song, new album, and new tour, unfortunately the ugly side of social media made an appearance. Many of you have let us know about YouTube channels and live streams, as well as websites, claiming to offer Metallica Crypto giveaways in conjunction with last week’s announcement,” they wrote.

Last week, the long-running metal legends announced the release date for their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons (April 14, 2023), as well as blitzing new single, “Lux Æterna” and dates for their massive 2023 world tour.

“Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams,” the band continued. “They’re being streamed on fake YouTube channels posing to be ours and all pointing to websites that we do not run. Please remember – all of our official social media channels are verified. Always look for official verification before believing something wild and crazy to be true. We thank all of you who have been vigilant in reporting these live streams to YouTube and to us… please don’t let up!” They also included links to all their official social media sites and the r/Metallica Reddit channel is also keeping keeping an eye on the scammers who have employed phony account names and URLs to lure fans with promises of doubling their Bitcoin investments.

According to a report, a 51-year-old man told police he was scammed by a fake account into transferring approximately $25,000 in bitcoin to an unknown suspect via a fake Metallica YouTube account.

See Metallica’s post below.