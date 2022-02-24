Metallica Says It Only Has Plans For Two Stadium Shows This Summer

Metallica announced today they were only playing two stadium shows this summer and only have five U.S. shows on the books for 2022.

The band will play Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on Aug. 11 and PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, according to promoter Live Nation. Joining the band are Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills. The band last played the two stadiums on the 1992 Guns N’ Roses and Metallica co-headlining stadium, playing what was then known as Rich Stadium in Buffalo on July 25 and Three Rivers Stadium on July 26.

This year, Metallica is also playing Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 26 in Las Vegas, BottleRock Festival in Napa on May 27 and Boston Calling on May 29. The band also has a number of South America and European dates scheduled for spring and early summer.

Explore Explore Metallica See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news