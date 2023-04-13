Metallica Rocks out With Full-Length ‘Master of Puppets’ Performance on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

We live in interesting times. Need proof? Look no further than the multiple lives of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

The track, which tips in at eight minutes and 30-odd seconds, arrived fully formed in 1986, a time when a new breed of cheesy music was dominating the sales charts and hair metal was growing unchecked.

The title track from Metallica’s third studio album feels like an extension of the band’s opus “One,” a thrash-metal monster that could be used as a device to destroy enemies.

That’s exactly what happened when Eddie Munson wielded his guitar and unleashed fury in one unforgettable moment in Stranger Things. So unforgettable, “Master Of Puppets” caught fire on DSPs and the track became a bonafide hit, along the way cracking the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.

The Bay Arena metal legends are residents this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live. After performing new cut “Lux Æterna” on Monday, then The Black Album number “Holier Than Thou”, the four-piece hammered out “Master Of Puppets” in full on Wednesday. It’s apparently the longest song ever performed on Kimmel’s late-night TV show. If you don’t find yourself throwing horns and your head, call the doctor.

On night one, frontman James Hetfield said syncing the song to Stranger Things was an easy decision to make, and that he’s “blown away” that it still turns people on. “It’s like a nine-minute heavy metal song from 1986 that probably predates most of these people by 25, 30 years,” drummer Lars Ulrich added. “It’s just insane. Who would have thought?”

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band’s four-night stand is a celebration of their forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, due out Friday (April 14).

Watch the performance below.



