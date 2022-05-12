Metallica’s James Hetfield Checks-In on Fan Who Gave Birth at Brazil Concert

If you thought Metallica was hardcore, Brazilian fan Joice M. Figueiró takes the game to another level.

Figueiró, a tattoo artist, was 39 weeks pregnant when she attended the Hall of Famers’ show last Saturday (May 7) at the Estádio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, the capital and largest city in the Brazilian state of Paraná.

No, she didn’t mosh or crowd surf. Figueiro sensibly watched on from the accessible area of the stadium and reportedly had a blast until her contractions started, soon after the headliners took the stage.

The baby wanted out, and according to the new mom, made an appearance as Metallica wrapped their set with “Enter Sandman”.

“Luan Figueiró came into the world on 05/07/2022 at 23:15 shaking all the metal structures”, she wrote on Instagram.

Mom and child are fine, and possible doing even better thanks to a call from Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

Figueiró captured the interaction for an Instagram story.

“This is James from Metallica. Congratulations, you guys,” Hetfield says in the clip. “Oh my God. hi,” Joice can be heard saying. “I cry.”

Joice told her Instagram followers that the chat lasted seven minutes and that she recorded it. “I have no more words,” she aded.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Joice said she felt “a mix of emotions,” after giving birth at a Metallica show. “Since it wasn’t planned, I was scared that the medical team wouldn’t be ready. But there’s also the feeling of being able to tell people that this happened because Metallica is one of the bands we love the most.”

According to the venerated title, Joice and her husband Jaime bought the tickets back in 2019, prior to the pandemic. The shows were scheduled for April 2020 but were pushed back twice because of the health crisis.

Metallica’s six-date tour of South America rocks on to Estádio do Mineirão in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on Saturday (May 12). U.S. dates follow May 27 at Bottlerock, during Napa Valley Expo, and May 29 at Boston Calling.