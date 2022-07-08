You Have to See Metallica Duet With Eddie Munson’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Solo From ‘Stranger Things’

Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson stole our collective hearts (particularly Doja Cat’s) in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things, making the ultimate sacrifice in the finale after shredding a guitar solo of Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets” to distract the demobats.

Netflix uploaded the epic scene to TikTok this week, and on Friday (July 8), the iconic band made a duet, performing the song alongside Eddie. The rockers are seen playing the 1986 hit wearing Hellfire Club shirts, a sweet tribute to the Dungeons and Dragons club of which Eddie was the leader in the show.

After the Stranger Things season four finale premiered on July 1, Metallica shared a video to Instagram of the hardcore scene and showered praise on the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, as well as Quinn. “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!” Metallica continued in their post. “How crazy cool is that?”

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” they added.

One of those artists this season is Kate Bush, whose “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” saw a big bump after the arrival of the first batch of season four episodes, which prominently features the song. The 1985 tune has since reappeared on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at an impressive No. 4, well surpassing its 1985 peak of No. 30.