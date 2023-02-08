Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert & Auction Raises Millions For Charities

Metallica‘s Dec. 16 Helping Hands concert raised millions for the group’s All Within My Hands Foundation. In a release on Wednesday (Feb. 8), the band announced that the gig at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles raised around $3 million, all of which will go to the foundation’s efforts to support workforce education, fight hunger and provide disaster relief and other critical local services.

“The funds raised from the Helping Hands Concert & Auction will have a lasting impact on All Within My Hands’ ability to grow our Metallica Scholars Initiative, combat hunger, and aid in response to natural disasters,” said the organization’s executive director, Peter Delgrosso, in a statement. “The Los Angeles event was the largest fundraiser in our history, and we profoundly appreciate the generosity of everyone involved. We could not have achieved these results otherwise.”

The gig hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel was streamed live on Paramount+ and also featured sets from Greta Van Fleet, a surprise appearance by St. Vincent and Robert Downey Jr. introducing the headliners. The Helping Hands Concert and a parallel auction honored a number of local organizations, including: Baby2Baby, First Star, Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, mikeroweWorks Foundation, and The Skatepark Project.

The band also announced that the first donations from their 2021 The Metallica Blacklist compilation — which featured covers of the group’s songs by Mac DeMarco, Juanes, Rina Sawayama, Weezer, White Reaper, Royal Blood, Cage the Elephant, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and more — has generated more than $1 million in donations to date.

According to the release, all the profits from the Blacklist project will be divided evenly between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by the participating artists — including Happy Hippie Foundation (Cyrus), Outlaw State of Kind (Chris Stapleton), RAINN (Bridgers), Dhamma Mahavana (Weezer), Borne Cancer Fonden Denmark (Volbeat), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Balvin), The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation For Autism (Jon Pardi), The Special Olympics (Cage The Elephant), Save The Children (Alessia Cara + The Warning, Ha*Ash), Camp Aranutiq (Ghost), and more.