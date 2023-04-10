×
Metallica to Celebrate ’72 Seasons’ With ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Residency

Check them out Monday-Thursday this week and enter their marching band contest.

Metallica on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.'
Metallica on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.' Randy Holmes/ABC via GI

Metallica are setting up shop this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to celebrate the release of their upcoming 72 Seasons album. “We’re celebrating #72Seasons release week by taking over late night! Catch us on @JimmyKimmelLive on ABC Monday, April 10 – Thursday, April 13 for four live performances, one night of chatting on the couch, and whatever other fun Jimmy has in store for us,” the band tweeted.

72 Seasons is due out this Friday (April 14) and the metal veterans have plenty of other opportunities to celebrate their 12th studio album, including a Thursday night (April 13) one-night-only global premiere cinema event/worldwide listening party in 81 countries on the night before the collection’s release.

They’re also launching a marching band competition offering more than $150,000 in prizes called “For Whom the Band Tolls.” The national challenge to marching bands of all levels includes the challenge to create their “most exciting, unique and impressive performances of some of the band’s most beloved songs.”

Interested marching bands can find out more about the competition here, where they can get access to a library of marching band charts for Metallica songs. The bands with the best performances will win musical equipment for their school program via Metallica and sponsors including Tama, Sweetwater, KHS America, Zildjian, D’Addario, Gator and Hal Leonard.

Winners in 5 categories include Collegiate (Div 1) — $75,000 in prizes; Collegiate (Div. 2, 3) — $40,000 in prizes; High School — $15,000 in prizes; Fan Favorite Collegiate — $10,000 and Fan Favorite high school — $10,000. Video submissions are due by Nov. 16, with voting slated to begin on Nov. 17 and winners selected on Dec. 1.

Among the songs available to cover are: “Enter Sandman,” “Fade to Black,” “Master of Puppets,” “Wherever I May Roam,” “One,” “Sad But True,” “Fuel,” “Seek & Destroy,” “Lux Aeterna,” “The Unforgiven,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Hit the Lights” and “Creeping Death.”

See Metallica’s tweets below.

