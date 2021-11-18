Metallica Unveil 40th Anniversary San Francisco Takeover Plans

Metallica announced the line-up for their upcoming takeover of their San Francisco hometown as part of the long-running hard rock group’s celebration of four decades of metal fury. “Our 40th Anniversary celebration is just a month away, and we’re getting ready to take over the city of San Francisco!” they tweeted on Wednesday (Nov. 17). “From awesome live music and Blackened Whiskey tastings to a ’Tallica film-fest and three Ross Halfin events.”

In addition to the previously announced two-night stand at the city’s Chase Center on Dec. 17 and 19 — which will feature two different set lists — the blowout will be highlighted by three nights of shows and special events from friends and family. The whole shebang will kick off on Dec. 16 with a show at August Hall headlined by White Reaper and Taipei Houston; Reaper covered “Sad But True” on the recent Metallica Blacklist album and Taipei is the two-man band consisting of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich’s sons Layne (bass/vocals) and Myles (drums).

The next night will see The Wedding Band (the all-star cover band fronted by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo), another Blacklist band, Goodnight Texas, and up-and-comers Bastardane playing at the city’s legendary Fillmore. The 18th is highlighted by a daytime event from photographer Ross Halfin to celebrate his book Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White, kicking off with a gallery show, followed by a book signing and Q&A.

That day will also feature a Metallica film fest at the AMC Kabuki with screenings of 1987’s tribute to late bassist Cliff Burton, Cliff ‘Em All, the 1998 Metallica live flick Cunning Stunts and another live film, 2009’s Orgullo, Pasión Y Gloria: Tres Noches En La Ciudad De Mexico.

Three clubs shows will help round out the line-up on the 18th, including a gig at The Chapel with Taipei Houston, OTTTO (with Trujillo’s son Tye on bass) and Bastardane, as well as the “… And Tributes For All!” covers show at Bimbo’s 365 Club with Damage Inc., Motorbreath and Sandman and a third show at August Hall with another Blacklist contributor, saxophonist Kamasi Washington and DJ Dials.

Check out the announcement below.