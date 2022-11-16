Megan Fox Congratulates MGK on Grammy Nomination: ‘You Deserve This’

Megan Fox could not be more psyched for her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The actress gushed on Tuesday (Nov. 15) about MGK’s Grammy nomination for best rock album for his Mainstream Sellout album, writing in her Instagram Story, “WOW congratulations to my Grammy-nominated fiancé and hottest Edward Scissorhands cosplayer.”

Over a picture of the smiling rapper/rocker sporting a bunch of barrettes in his bleach blonde hair, she added, “You work harder than anyone I’ve ever known and are twice as talented. You deserve this.”

Kelly celebrated the moment on Instagram, writing, “Call me what you want as long as it starts with ‘grammy nominated’… I LOVE YOU,” he wrote along with a metal salute emoji. In a series of photos, MGK also posted the actual envelope with the rock album nominees, with his nom circled in red alongside albums by the Black Keys, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Idles, Ozzy Osbourne and Spoon. The slides show also featured a short video of the moment the nomination was announced, in which Colson — holding hands with Fox — absolutely loses his mind and runs screaming across the room.

In another video, he called longtime collaborator Travis Barker and eagerly delivered the news: “Wake up birthday man, we’re nominated for a mother f–king Grammy!”

Some of his Baker’s pals commented on the good news as well, including Avril Lavigne, who wrote, “F–k yeah,” with another friend producer Blackbear adding, “WTF im on a grammy nominated album !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATSSSSSSS.” The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Check out MGK’s post below.