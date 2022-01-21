Cher, Adam Lambert, Andrew Lloyd Webber Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf: ‘The Vaults of Heaven Will Be Ringing With Rock’

The music world mourned a truly larger-than-life figure on Friday (Jan. 21), with tributes pouring in for Grammy-winning Bat Out of Hell singer Meat Loaf. The full-force singer (born Marvin Lee Aday) who died on Thursday of undisclosed causes at age 74 was honored by famous friends, collaborators and admirers, from Cher to Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Lambert, Bonnie Tyler and British actor-comedian Stephen Fry.

“The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim,” tweeted Webber in reference to the singer’s longtime collaborator songwriter-producer Jim Steinman, who died last April. Fellow superstar Cher fondly recalled the time the two melded their signature voices for “Dead Ringer For Love” from Loaf’s 1981 sophomore album, Dead Ringer. “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,'” she wrote. “Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day.”

The singer’s family also paid tribute in an emotional post on his Facebook page, where they wrote, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man… From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Fry nailed the quirky nature of the singer, whose bombastic hits including “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” managed to meld operatic flights of vocal fantasy with humor, bathos, hard rock and ear worm hooks. “He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful,” Fry wrote, including a clip of an absurd sketch the pair did on the British show Saturday Live in the 1980s.

Another performer who knows a little something about over-the-top stagecraft, Culture Club’s Boy George, hilariously paid tribute with an anecdote about a bizarre run-in the pair had at an English restaurant. “R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood,” he wrote.

Queen singer Adam Lambert, no stranger to onstage bombast, called Loaf a “gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever.”

British broadcaster Piers Morgan also honored Loaf, writing, “One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.”

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim. – ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) January 21, 2022

… he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful … — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022

I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) January 21, 2022

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace – Rick x pic.twitter.com/oKfdfetUhh — Rick Astley (@rickastley) January 21, 2022

Woke up this morning to the sad news that Meat Loaf had passed away. What a tremendous talent gone way too soon. He was also one of the nicest people anyone could ever want to know. This world is a little less bright without him in it. #RIPMeat pic.twitter.com/vCtRCTn3nh — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) January 21, 2022

Wow Meatloaf. His Bat Out Of Hell album blew our collective minds and is still one of best-sellers of all time. Passed away last night at 74.

What a guy, makes you cry.

Meatloaf was on @BookCameo … someone out there got the last Cameo that Meatloaf ever recorded. Tell me how that isn’t a more valuable NFT than a digital drawing of an ape wearing a hat? — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) January 21, 2022

I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf pic.twitter.com/aMrIgXByEc — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) January 21, 2022

Meatloaf Has Passed Away. So sad. He was one of a kind. Who could you compare him to?? No one. That’s how you define greatness. My condolences to his entire family. https://t.co/sjGd3UnI9M — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 21, 2022

Debbie and Meatloaf in a limo around 1979-80 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZuYIiHJj3a — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) January 21, 2022

My dear friend, Meat Loaf, has passed away. I just heard the sad news this morning. He was my golf buddy and great soundboard for me in our talks from sports to politics. We just talked a few months ago. RIP Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID https://t.co/uwnNXQCJpH via @TMZ — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 21, 2022

We wanted you, we needed you–and we loved you. Three out of three after all, Meatloaf. You will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2022

Meatloaf was a fierce Patriot for America. He travelled the world and saw how other countries lived, and understood that only in America would he have had the chances he had to succeed and overcome. He was the epitome of an American dream chaser and a great friend to me. — John Rich (@johnrich) January 21, 2022

God I loved Bat Out of Hell. Soundtrack to my youth. Sad news RIP Meatloaf. Extraordinary voice Phenomenonal character 😢 pic.twitter.com/mZZHK6ekrt — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) January 21, 2022

Much will be said about Meat Loaf in the coming days & his incredible career…but Eddie will always be my earliest and fondest memory of him! My condolences to Pearl & Scott and to all who knew him…🙏 #RIPMeatLoaf pic.twitter.com/f06vkN1XQl — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) January 21, 2022

Rest In Peace Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/s5GhrfU0RQ — Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) January 21, 2022

So sad to hear about Meat Loaf I spent many days in my youth attempting to belt out ‘I’d do anything for love’ and always failing miserably to get the top notes! He was a great talent, thank you for your Art 🙏 Rest in peace ❤️ — Rebecca Ferguson (@RebeccaFMusic) January 21, 2022