Cher, Adam Lambert, Andrew Lloyd Webber Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf: ‘The Vaults of Heaven Will Be Ringing With Rock’

Cher recalled the time they recorded 'Dead Ringer For Love' from Meat's second album.

The music world mourned a truly larger-than-life figure on Friday (Jan. 21), with tributes pouring in for Grammy-winning Bat Out of Hell singer Meat Loaf. The full-force singer (born Marvin Lee Aday) who died on Thursday of undisclosed causes at age 74 was honored by famous friends, collaborators and admirers, from Cher to Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Lambert, Bonnie Tyler and British actor-comedian Stephen Fry.

“The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim,” tweeted Webber in reference to the singer’s longtime collaborator songwriter-producer Jim Steinman, who died last April. Fellow superstar Cher fondly recalled the time the two melded their signature voices for “Dead Ringer For Love” from Loaf’s 1981 sophomore album, Dead Ringer. “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,'” she wrote. “Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day.”

The singer’s family also paid tribute in an emotional post on his Facebook page, where they wrote, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man… From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Fry nailed the quirky nature of the singer, whose bombastic hits including “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” managed to meld operatic flights of vocal fantasy with humor, bathos, hard rock and ear worm hooks. “He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful,” Fry wrote, including a clip of an absurd sketch the pair did on the British show Saturday Live in the 1980s.

Another performer who knows a little something about over-the-top stagecraft, Culture Club’s Boy George, hilariously paid tribute with an anecdote about a bizarre run-in the pair had at an English restaurant. “R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood,” he wrote.

Queen singer Adam Lambert, no stranger to onstage bombast, called Loaf a “gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever.”

British broadcaster Piers Morgan also honored Loaf, writing, “One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.”

See the tributes to Meat Loaf below.

