Matty Healy Leaning On Bandmates While People Calling Him a ‘C–t Relentlessly’ Following Reported Taylor Swift Split

The 1975 singer Matty Healy appeared to comment on the backlash following the reported end of his brief dalliance with Taylor Swift from the stage during his band’s show at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on Monday night.

The unpredictable singer, who has been sporting an eyepatch on stage lately due to a reported eye injury, told fans that he’s “not very online at the moment,” while admitting that he’s quite aware that there is copious chatter about the alleged end of the affair.

Pointing out fans in the front of the stage with “some very beautiful signs that said ‘You are loved,'” Healy said the messages of support are “very, very kind of you and I’m sure that it’s alluding to… As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c— relentlessly. I’ve not been online.”

Then, assuring the crowd that his longtime friends in the band have had his back during this time, Healy added, “But what I have been with is with my boys and honestly as much as I appreciate that — it’s so beautiful, and I thank you, but — I don’t need it ’cause I’ve got them.” Healy did not specifically mention Swift or their romance during the brief comments.

Word of the apparent split first leaked on Monday (June 5), with TMZ reporting that the two stars had parted ways after less than two months of dating. While their romance wasn’t ever officially confirmed beyond photos of the two looking very couple-y in public, Healy was spotted at multiple shows of Swift’s Eras tour, and the two were also seen last month holding hands while out to dinner with mutual friend Jack Antonoff.

Neither Swift nor Healy have directly commented on their reported relationship or its unconfirmed dissolution, which came and went within weeks of Taylor’s reported split with boyfriend of six years actor Joe Alwyn.

Watch a fan video of the Vienna moment below.