Dave Matthews, Nathaniel Rateliff, Avett Brothers to Play Marshall Fire Benefit

An all-star group of performers are lining up for a benefit for the victims of the devastating 2021 Marshall fire in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday (Feb. 8) that artists including Dave Matthews, The Avett Brothers, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, and hometown hero Nathaniel Rateliff will play the Feb. 28 virtual show alongside a long list of others.

The 7 p.m. pre-recorded show promoted by AEG Presents will be streamed — and available for unlimited streaming for ticketholders for a month — with the $10 tickets on sale now here. The roster that includes more than a dozen Colorado-based artists will also performances and practice clips from: Brittany Howard, The String Cheese Incident, Old Crown Medicine Show, Michael Franti, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Lyle Lovett, Phish’ Trey Anastasio, Steve Miller, Leftover Salmon, Wynonna Judd with Cactus Moser, Amos Lee, the California Honeydrops, Rob Drabkin, Sarah Jarosz and more acts to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The show, hosted by e-town host Nick Forester, will serve as a fundraiser for the victims of the massive fire that destroyed more than 1,000 structures in Dec. 30, 2021 and quickly became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. Proceeds from the concert are earmarked for the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

“Hopefully we can do an old-fashioned barn-raising for this community in Boulder,” Denver-based Night Sweats leader Rateliff told the Denver Post about his outlook for the show, noting that many of the homes destroyed were owned by under-insured middle-class families. Because wildfire season is only expected to get worse in the future due to the impact of climate change, Rateliff said his nonprofit Marigold Project will keep contributing to efforts to combat global warming and water scarcity.

See the announcement about the event from Gov. Polis below.