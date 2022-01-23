Maneskin Rocks ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Performances of ‘Beggin” & ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’: Watch

From left: Damiano David and Ethan Torchio of musical guest Måneskin, host Will Forte, Kenan Thompson, Thomas Raggi and Victoria De Angelis of musical guest Måneskin during promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Måneskin brought some rock ‘n’ roll bliss to Studio 8H.

The Italian rock quartet made its Saturday Night Live debut on Jan. 22, delivering standout performances of “Beggin'” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

The 2021 Eurovision winners opened with an upbeat cover of The Four Seasons’ 1966 soul-pop hit “Beggin’,” from Måneskin’s 2017 debut EP, Chosen. The track later went viral on TikTok and hit streaming services as new fans discovered the band and its catalog. “Beggin'” eventually at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Global 200 chart. Måneskin followed with a stomping performance of “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” which is featured on the group’s 2021 album, Teatro d’ira: Vol. I.

Måneskin — comprising singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio — rose to global fame after taking home the top prize at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with the riotous rave-up “Zitti e buoni.”

Explore Explore Maneskin See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Saturday’s episode was hosted by actor and former SNL cast member Will Forte.

Watch Måneskin’s SNL debut below, and see the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.