Måneskin Postpones 2022 European Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Måneskin announced the postponement of their upcoming European tour on Monday (Jan. 24) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hello guys, we’re very sorry but we have to tell you that we have to postpone the whole 2022 Tour in Europe and the ArenasTour in Italy because of the Covid-19 situation,” the band wrote alongside a video sharing the news on their Instagram page. “We are extremely sorry. We worked a lot for this tour and everything was set and ready to go but unfortunately in the last few days we had some bad news about the capacity of the venues.”

The rockers explained that the decision came down to the constantly changing COVID protocols in each of the different countries they’ll be visiting, making such a wide-scale tour impossible amid the ongoing omicron surge.

“We are really, really sorry and we hope to have the chance to tell you the new dates as soon as possible and no later than the 1st of March 2022,” they continued. “Thank you for your patience and support, we are all together in this situation so we just have to hold on, but we will come back, we swear, and it’s going to be even better. Okay guys, we love you!”

Despite breaking the bad news to fans, the quartet ended their announcement by clarifying that their upcoming outdoor shows at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Verona’s Arena di Verona, the resort town of Lignano Sabbiadoro, and various other festivals are still moving ahead.

The announcement comes just two days after Måneskin made their debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing 2017’s “Beggin'” and 2021’s “I Wanna Be Your Slave” on the Jan 22. episode hosted by Will Forte.

Check out the band’s tour postponement below.