Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Out With Willow in ‘Emo Girl’ Video, Teases New Track From ‘Mainstream Sellout’

Machine Gun Kelly is getting pumped for the release of his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout. In anticipation for the album’s release, the “Papercuts” singer gave fans not one, but two gems on Wednesday (Feb. 9): A music video to accompany his newest single “Emo Girl” featuring Willow, and a snippet of a track from his forthcoming LP.

The nearly-three minute video for “Emo Girl” kicks off with a cameo from MGK’s friend and frequent collaborator Travis Barker, who is dressed in a gray wig and and black turtleneck, and acts as a museum guide to a group of young children. Though the institution looks impeccably clean and sanitized, the material the children are exposed to in the exhibits are not exactly kid friendly. In one scene, the rocker is tossed out of a house he shares with an angry girlfriend and has nothing but a vegan pizza box to cover his privates (on National Pizza Day, no less). In other scenes, a girl decked out in facial piercings takes multiple drags from a cigarette and plays with a lighter.

MGK and Willow then share the scene and appear in an enclosed concrete room with a black-and-white checkerboard floor, with him playing guitar as she delivers her verse. “She puts eyeliner on her dark skin/ She tells me lies but she knows all of my secrets/ And when we drive in the car and I say, ‘Who is this band?’/ She says, ‘You won’t understand, it’s some next s–t,'” she sings before launching into the infectious chorus.

The video for the energetic pop-punk tune arrives after the rockers released the track to streaming on Friday, Feb. 4. It serves as the second official taste of what fans can expect from Mainstream Sellout, which follows the album’s first single “Papercuts.”

MGK offered an unofficial taste of album with a yet-to-be-titled track via Twitter on Feb. 8 while switching his neon pink Tickets to My Downfall guitar and audio from his song “Drunk Face,” to the new audio from Sellout and a chrome silver guitar to usher his new era of music.

The 31-year-old has yet to announce a release date for Mainstream Sellout.

Listen to the new snippet and watch the video for “Emo Girl” below.