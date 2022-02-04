Machine Gun Kelly Takes It Back to the Hot Topic Days With Willow on ‘Emo Girl’

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Machine Gun Kelly hops into the wayback machine to the early aughts on his Manic Panic-dripping , uptempo new collaboration with Willow, “Emo Girl.” The galloping rocker that pays homage to Blink-182 with its sing-songy guitar riff and pop-punk 2.0 vibe while dropping a grocery list of Hot Topic signifiers debuted on Friday morning (Feb. 4) as the second taste of MGK’s upcoming album.

“Thigh-high fishnets and some black boots/ Nose pierced with the cigarette perfume/ Half dead but she still looks so cute/ She is a monster in disguise/ And she knows all the words to trap songs,” MGK sings on the melodic first verse before diving into the shouty chorus: “I fell in love with an emo girl/ I’m in love with an emo girl.”

Willow has her own rundown of all the things she like-likes in the second verse, singing, “She puts eyeliner on her dark skin/ She tells me lies but she knows all of my secrets/ And when we drive in the car and I say ‘who is this band?’/ She says ‘you won’t understand this some next s–t/ Choke-choke-choker on her neck kiss me, holy f–k I’m bleeding on your Blink tee.”

The song is slated to appear on the follow-up to MGK’s 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall, the rapper-turned-rocker’s first go-round with Blink drummer/producer and friend Travis Barker, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. That album spawned singles “Bloody Valentine,” “Concert for Aliens” and the Blackbear-assisted “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

Earlier this week, MGK and Barker revealed in a funny video that despite both getting the album’s original title, Born With Horns, tattooed on their forearms last year, the rapper-turned-rocker regretted to inform the Blink-182 drummer that he’s changed the name to Mainstream Sellout. So far “Emo Girl” is the second taste of Sellout, following on the heels of the lead single “Papercuts.”

In a promo shot for the single, the pair lie on the ground side by side, both rocking black mesh shirts and copious studded bracelets and necklaces, with MGK’s lip adorned with giant dangling charm in the shape of silver vampire fangs.

Check out the promo pic and listen to “Emo Girl” below.