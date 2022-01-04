Machine Gun Kelly Teases He Plans to Drop ‘Two Albums’ in 2022

The Blonde Don is doubling down on his resolutions for 2022. On Sunday (Jan. 2), Machine Gun Kelly took to Twitter to promise that he’d be dropping two new studio sets this year.

But first, the singer had to dispel talk of the pending release of Born With Horns — his upcoming sixth studio album and second collaboration with Travis Barker — writing on Dec. 31, “I know the rumor was i was dropping the album new year’s eve…but [mouthless emoji] see you in 2022.”

Never mind that the “rumor” was one Kelly may or may not have started himself with an appearance on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist back in October. (“The second you open your eyes and it’s 2022, that you’ll have something to listen to as well. Usually when people say that, they mean, like, spring. I’m talkin’ ’bout right when you open your eyes and it’s 2022,” he said at the time.)

Then, two days after the new year began, the rapper-turned-rock-star tweeted simply, “Two albums this year.”

Whenever the first of the two LPs drops, it’ll serve as a follow-up to 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, Kelly’s first go-round with the Blink-182 drummer, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release, and spawned singles “Bloody Valentine,” “Concert for Aliens” and the Blackbear-assisted “My Ex’s Best Friend.” (Since then, Kelly’s also unveiled new track “Papercuts” as the lead single off Born With Horns.)

As 2021 drew to a close, the artist otherwise known as Colson Baker announced the cast for his upcoming musical film Taurus, including girlfriend Megan Fox, Naomi Wild, Lil Tjay, and more. The pop-punk singer’s stage name was also featured as a clue on Jeopardy! in the last week of December, but none of the contestants managed to come up with his name for the answer.

Check out MGK’s two-album announcement below.

