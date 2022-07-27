Machine Gun Kelly Drops Live Performance Video of ‘Twin Flame’: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly unveiled his live performance video of “Twin Flame” for Vevo on Wednesday (July 27).

In the clip, the pink-haired rocker begins the number lying on a bed of chains inside a glass coffin as he sings, “It’s been six days since the last time/ I saw your face and you asked my sign/ I told you mine, I questioned why/ And you said, ‘Everything’s aligned’/ On the first day, you told me/ I was your twin flame from a past life/ And tonight, the moon is full/ So take me anywhere outside.”

Eventually, the recent Billboard cover star escapes the confines of the glass box, picking up his matte black electric guitar to finish out the closer to his latest No. 1 album Mainstream Sellout while bathed in flashing teal and pink light.

“Our team had a great time working on such an exciting creative with Machine Gun Kelly,” said Vevo svp of content, programming and marketing JP Evangelista in a statement. “His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious – it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist. MGK’s energy was next level and we are all really pleased with the finished videos.”

MGK performed “Twin Flame” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May, dedicating the powerful song to his “wife” and their “unborn child.”

The artist otherwise known as Colson Baker is currently in the middle of his star-studded Mainstream Sellout Tour with Avril Lavigne, Iann Dior, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, Travis Barker and more. Following the tour’s sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, MGK made headlines for spontaneously smashing a champagne glass on his face while performing “My Ex’s Best Friend” at the raucous afterparty.

Watch Kelly’s live VEVO performance of “Twin Flame” below.