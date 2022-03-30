Machine Gun Kelly Shares Emotional Message to Taylor Hawkins’ Children: ‘Your Father Was a Great, Great Man’

Following the unexpected death of Foo Fighters‘ drummer Taylor Hawkins, the music world has been mourning the loss of the kind, talented musician. During a recent appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, Machine Gun Kelly recalled his heartwarming last moment with Hawkins. MGK played on the same bill with the Foo Fighters two nights before Hawkins died at age 50, and had nothing but the highest praise for the beloved drummer, who has three children. “Amazing musician… great voice too. I know we know him from the drums but has an amazing voice too,” he told Stern. “You know, for his kids when they grow up if they ever see this I actually would like to just speak to them about Taylor. I want to share a story about what happened two nights before when we were in Paraguay and a monsoon happened essentially and our shows got canceled.” He continued, “It sucked because I actually woke up and we went to soundcheck that day — it’s like an hour drive — and we went super early because that day was the day the Foo Fighters were playing with us on the same stage and I had texted Dave [Grohl] and he was like,’Yes, I’m gonna come watch the show.’ They had never seen the show and Dave and I have had a few interactions, same with Taylor and I, and that was the day, ‘like, ‘Oh my God the Foo Fighters are gonna come watch our show!’”

The “Bloody Valentine” rocker said he and his band went to soundcheck to “sharpen up” to make sure they were on-point for when the Foos came to watch, revealing that they had special speakers built and set up so that the band could hear the show fully. “We were so excited, man, and the rain came and I saw lightning start to happen,” he recalled, bummed that both their set and the Foos set were going to be canceled.

“So I’m texting Dave and we’re super bummed and he’s like, ‘Come over to the hotel, we’re going to shut the rooftop down and we’ll have some drinks.'” So MGK and his band went over to hang and he realized when they got to the hotel lobby that his entourage was “20 deep,” worried that it was too many people and anxious about how the Foos camp will feel about such a big crew.