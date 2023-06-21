Machine Gun Kelly Got a New Tattoo From His Teenage Daughter at Hellfest

Machine Gun Kelly went to Hellfest with his teenage daughter last week and all he got was some fresh ink. The “Emo Girl” rap rocker posted a series of pictures from his slot at the festival in Clisson, France on Tuesday (June 20), beginning with one of 13-year-old Casie Colson Baker wielding a tattoo gun and black surgical gloves as she added to her dad’s formidable collection of tats with a new image on the inside of his right wrist.

While both are smiling in the snap — in which Colson is taking a pic of Casie’s design on his phone for posterity — the series of images do not reveal the teen’s handiwork. Instead they focus on his performance, with one picture from behind capturing his punky spiked hair and the others highlighting the rest of his unique stage attire, including long black shorts embedded with silver rings, a knee-length sleeveless leather duster and body paint on his chest that features the word “war” scrawled across his bellybutton with a white line through it.

“My daughter said summer vacation, we ended up at hellfest,” he captioned the series, which also included images of him standing shirtless on the ledge of his hotel, a snap of father and daughter looking super high-fashion in a Dolce & Gabbana shoot and another cute one in which the rapper holds her hand as he takes a nap in the back seat of a car.

MGK shares Casie with his ex, Emma Cannon; the teen contributed some spoken word bits to dad’s 2022 Mainstream Sellout album alongside Kelly’s pal Pete Davidson on the L.A.-dissing interlude “Wall of Fame.”

It seemed like a pretty epic weekend over all given that it also included Colson teaming up with his heavy metal heroes Mötley Crüe at Hellfest for a live rendition of “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” their 2019 collaboration for the soundtrack to the film adaptation of the band’s biography of the same name.

Check out MGK’s post below.