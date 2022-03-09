Machine Gun Kelly Claps Back at TikToker Who Accused Him of Not Actually Playing His Guitar

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t standing for any hate on his musical ability.

The “Bloody Valentine” rocker reacted to a TikTok from user and Guitar Center employee Gunnar DüGrey, who made an observation on a Machine Gun Kelly Signature Schecter electric guitar and ultimately accused the musician of muting the guitar using a kill switch during live performances and not actually playing.

MGK replied to the TikTok, showing that you can rotate the kill switch, so on his guitar, the kill switch is on during his performances. “I only play my guitar live,” he says, imploring DüGrey to actually watch his performances so he “can hear the vibe.”

“You’re wearing a Liquid Death hat, and I’m also a part owner in that company. So, you’re promoting me while hating on me,” the rocker added, pointing out the logo on DüGrey’s cap, before the Guitar Center employee showed a photo of Pete Davidson dressed as MGK for an SNL skit. “That’s not even me! You’re great.”

DüGrey has since made a follow-up video, sharing, “I was wrong, and I’m happy to admit that.”

He then goes on to show that you can, in fact, rotate the kill switch so that the off and on switch directions are reverse. “Usually toggle switches […] you have to completely rewire them to switch them, there’s no spinning. So, I just didn’t consider that and that’s on me.”

“The other mistake I made was not really knowing anything about MGK and not listening to any of his music before posting this video,” he continued, adding a clip of a guitar solo from one of the star’s live shows. “Because I think if I had heard this, let’s just say there’s no doubt in my mind that that was an authentic MGK live solo that wasn’t piped in from anyone backstage or through the mains, anything like that.”

“I’d like to formally apologize to Mr. Kelly,” he concluded. “Maybe we can do a shred battle or a collab or something like that if you don’t totally hate me. I think that would be a lot of fun.”

See his full response below.